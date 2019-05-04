Days before Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot, the royal-to-be received a stern warning from the Queen over their wedding, according to a royal expert.

Katie Nicholl, a British best-selling author and royal correspondent for "Vanity Fair", said the Duchess of Sussex was adamant about having food without eggs for Hollywood guests attending her ceremony who were on a "macrobiotic" diet.

However, when trying the food, Meghan insisted she could taste egg in the meal.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England. Photo / AP

"[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish,'" Nicholl told Yahoo's Royal Box.

"I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home," continued Nicholl. "And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, 'Meghan, in this family, we don't speak to people like that.'"

Nicholl recently published "Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss, and Love", which reveals an inside look into Harry's romance with the former American actress and how their romance his changing the monarchy.

It features interviews with friends close to the couple, those who have worked with Harry, as well as palace aides, among others.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

This is not the first time Meghan has run into trouble with the Queen about her wedding.

The new royal came under fire after she allegedly threw a tantrum when the Queen denied her an emerald tiara for the royal wedding, according to royal journalist and author Robert Jobson.

"I don't think Meghan was being difficult when she was picking out a tiara," Jobson told Royal Box.

"I think Harry was probably being overly defensive and overly protective."

However, Nicholl has since revealed to Fox News that Meghan has developed a close bond with the Queen when she became a member of the British royal family.

Meghan and Queen Elizabeth. Photo / Getty Images

"I've been quite impressed by how much responsibility the Queen has given Meghan," Nicholl explained.

"The Queen likes Meghan. She recognises how happy Meghan makes Harry, but she also sees how capable Meghan is as a royal."

After Harry and Meghan got married, the royal couple announced in October last year that they were expecting their first child.

Now eager fans are awaiting the birth of Baby Sussex, expected to be any day now.