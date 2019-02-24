Hollywood's ultimate parade of A-listers in glittering couture, the Oscars is as much about the winners on the red carpet as it is about the acting accolades that follow.

While you may have enjoyed the style standouts from the BAFTAs, the Grammys and the Golden Globes, consider those mere practice runs for The Academy Awards red carpet.

Now in its 91st year, here are the best dressed stars of the Oscars 2019 as they arrive:

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke. Photo / Getty Images

The mother of dragons has arrived looking regal in shimmering lavender. Sporting a slick crop to complement the architectural structure of her dress, her rosy cheeks work perfectly to soften the look.

Advertisement

Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo. Photo / Getty Images

A joyful surprise on the red carpet, Marie Kondo is pretty in pink as she arrives at the Oscars. The Tidying Up star wore a cap sleeved gown with delicate sequin embellishments. Ever the minimalist, Kondo chose a simple pair of cluster earrings and teamed the look with a tidy bun.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham. Photo / Getty Images

Ashley Graham channels old Hollywood glamour in a black mermaid silhouette dress, complete with vintage diamonds and a sleek up-do. The model topped off her look with a cluster of delicate hair bows and a smoky eye.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter. Photo / Getty Images

Challenging the traditionally gender-defined Hollywood dress code, Billy Porter has ditched the typical tuxedo in favour of a black velvet Christian Siriano dress and matching bolero jacket.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu. Photo / Getty Images

Channeling Belle from Beauty and the Beast in vibrant yellow Versace tulle, Constance Wu twirled down the carpet with her dangling earrings and slicked back ponytail spinning along behind her.

Regina King

Regina King. Photo / Getty Images

Regina King pulled of the thigh-high look with pure class. Her white gown, cinched at the waist, is a perfect fit and complemented by simple white pumps and dazzling diamond bracelet.