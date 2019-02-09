A groom, who tried to hit on a teenage waitress and forced himself on her at his wedding reception, was taken from the hall in handcuffs over a drunken brawl.

Matthew Aimers, 31, was charged in connection to the nightmare nuptials at a country club in Philadelphia, the New York Post reported.

The newlywed faces numerous charges including indecent assault, indecent exposure, false imprisonment of a minor and related offences.

Matthew Aimers and his wife, Kayla. Photo / Facebook

During the reception, Aimers allegedly hit on a teen waitress and "asked her to go outside and make out", according to an affidavit.

The teen told police the groom then offered her US$100, saying she could do "whatever you want" and telling her to "kiss him like she means it", adding that the experience had left her shaken.

The waitress said she rejected him. But he later followed her into the women's bathroom, pulling her into a stall, where he allegedly groped her and exposed himself.

Aimers is also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say he fought officers responding to a brawl at the reception.

An employee told officers that Aimers had punched him after he tried to stop the groom from bringing alcohol outside.

When police arrived at the scene, the groom allegedly abused officers with derogatory names and tried to provoke a fight.

A brief struggle ensued before police took Aimers into custody, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

His lawyer, Louis Busico, said that Aimers "absolutely denies all charges".

"He maintains his innocence, and he looks forward to clearing his name when this is all concluded," Busico said.

He faces a preliminary hearing in the sex assault on February 21.

It is not clear if his wife is staying with him after the incident.