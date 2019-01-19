In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.

One mother has found an unconventional method to treat her baby's chest congestion — a vibrator — and now other parents are following suit.

When her baby was suffering from chest congestion, the mother was looking for a way to ease the symptoms. She then discovered using a vibrator on her back while sitting in a steamy bathroom works.

A Facebook page called "Melons and Cuties", shared an image of the sick young girl lying on her front, as her mum holds sex toy on her back.

"Our customer shares her remedy for chest congestion!! Use on baby's back while sitting in a steamy bathroom. Brilliant!!!" the page captioned the post.

The post has since been shared more than 15,000 times and has over 21,000 comments, mainly those who were impressed by the hack – as well as those who found it amusing.

"My baby had RSV, coughing for four weeks. We have tried everything. I will go buy one if that's really what that is," one commented.

Another wrote: "Having a sick child can be hellish. Within reason I say whatever works."

"Just because something has a sexual purpose some of the time does not mean that's the only thing it's good for. This logic also applies to people," a mother wrote.

Melons and Cuties thanked many for their support.

"Thank you all for keeping the comments supportive (mostly). It's good to see moms encouraged to use things readily available to help with wellness and not be shamed for it!," they wrote.

Although the method might seemed unusual, medics are said to use vibrations to help clear airways — although not usually with a sex toy.