Ms G'S 155 Victoria St, Potts Point, Sydney

We arrived…

on a wet and blustery spring evening and were welcomed warmly by the maitre d', who ushered us in and sent us straight to the bar while she cleared a table for us.

We chose here because… word of a legendary cheeseburger spring roll had reached us and we had to try it for ourselves. It also came highly recommended by Sydney-based friends in-the-know.

Our first impression was… Christ! We might not be cool enough to eat here. Brightly coloured neon lights bask diners in a rose-tinted glow as they merrily share plates of Asian-fusion deliciousness.

We started with… those legendary spring rolls. And yes, for the record, they are as amazing as they sound. We also ordered a round of "packaged" cocktails - these are pre-made drinks served in sealed plastic cups, similar to Taiwanese bubble tea. It's a total gimmick but ensures fast service at a busy bar.

The highlight of the night was… definitely the food. The busy restaurant is a popular choice with big groups, which means it's loud and rowdy. But the food more than makes up for the sensory overload. We ordered Vietnamese steak tartare with prawn crackers (phenomenal); Burrata: strange flavour style (out of this world); Peking style lamb party (drooool); and of course, the spring rolls.

Dessert was… OUT. OF. CONTROL. Seriously. We had no intention of ordering any more until our waiter coerced us with the insane sounding Stoner's Delight Part 3. What's that, you ask? Imagine if you will doughnut ice cream, peanut dulce de leche, peanut & pretzel brittle, crispy bacon, Mars Bar brownie, raspberry curd, potato chips and deep fried Nutella. It is as obscene as it sounds and absolutely worth the $18 price tag.



Come here if… you want to taste heaven and have a high tolerance for booze-fuelled Aussies.

The bill… was not unreasonable by Sydney standards. We paid $221 for three people, including cocktails and beer.