A Hobart mum has spoken out about a horror drink spiking experience she had while out with her colleagues at an end-of-year event.

Mandy Marmion was attending a work Christmas party at Salamanca Place on Friday night when she was unknowingly drugged.

She posted a teary video to her Facebook page as a warning to others.

Ms Marmion was at The Brick Factory at 11.30pm chatting and having fun with her co-workers.

She had a few sips of her glass of wine and five minutes later she lost her vision and started to lose the ability to move her arms and legs.

In her panicked state, she managed to leave the venue and call her husband Adam, who is a paramedic.

Last night I had the most terrifying experience of my life. I was in Salamanca with my work colleagues and my drink was spiked/drugged. It was horrifying. I was fine at 11:30 and chatting to Lucy and Jess in Brick. They went for a quick walk through to Grape... 5 mins later I felt terrible... my vision went and I started to loose the ability to move or control my arms/legs... I quickly left Brick and managed to get my phone and call Adam. I rang Adam at 11:39 in a panic that I’d been drugged/drink spiked... I remember saying “help me, my drink’s been spiked, I’m in Salamanca” I remember crying and begging him to help... At 11:46 I rang him again, and collapsed. St. John’s found me. Adam got to me soon after. I began to have a panic attack that lasted 2 hours and had me convinced I was going to die. I was so sure I was going to die I asked Adam to say goodbye to my girls and tell them how much I love them. I remember asking: why would someone do this to me? Who would want to hurt me? I lost all motor skills. I could not move without huge assistance. My brain was looking at my body, but I couldn’t make it move or respond. This all happened within 10mins. It was quick and terrifying. I was so scared. I still am. I have been recovering in bed all day and have finally stopped feeling shaky. I am terrified another girl/person/people weren’t as lucky as me last night... Am heading to the police station tomorrow to report it and see if there is any footage from the bar. Please take care out there. Huge Thankyou to Adam for literally saving my life and loving me so much. Thankyou Jessica, Lucy & Amy for your care and compassion. I feel very lucky. Posted by Mandy Marmion on Saturday, 15 December 2018

"I remember saying, 'Help me, my drink's been spiked, I'm in Salamanca.' I remember crying and begging him to help," Ms Marmion wrote on the post.

By 11.45pm she collapsed on the sidewalk, hitting her head on the pavement.

Thankfully, she was found by the St John Ambulance crew who helped her until her husband arrived.

She then proceeded to have a panic attack that lasted for two hours, leaving the terrified woman convinced she was going to die.

"I was so sure I was going to die I asked Adam to say goodbye to my girls and tell them how much I love them," she said.

"I remember asking, 'Why would someone do this to me? Who would want to hurt me?'"

All it took was around 15 minutes from her first sip of wine for Ms Marmion lose all motor skills, be unable to move her body or respond to anyone.

She said she followed all the normal safety precautions people were taught to avoid something like this happening, such as not leaving your drink unattended and being in a "nice and well-lit" establishment.

Mandy posted a teary video to her Facebook page as a warning to others. Photo / Facebook

Ms Marmion ended the video by stating it was one of the most terrifying experiences she had had and warned others to be careful.

She wrote on the post that she was reporting the incident to the police and heading back to the bar to see if security footage can help determine what happened.

Her video has been viewed over 83,000 times and shared by nearly 3000 people.

Social media users were quick to sympathise with Ms Marmion and share their outrage at the shocking attack.

"Hope you're ok now Mandy. Something that you think only happens in the seedier bars but obviously not anymore," one social media user wrote.

Another said: "I'm so sorry Mandy. What a terrifying experience. Some people are so wicked."

Other users claimed they had had similar experiences happen around the Salamanca Place area, with some saying it even happened on the same night as her.