A mother claims she was shamed by a staff member at a clothing store because she was trying to feed her hungry baby.

Victoria resident Gizam Staveley was shopping at a clothing store in Werribee on Thursday when her 4-month-old baby started crying.

As she began to feed her a staff member allegedly confronted Staveley.

"She said, 'sorry, I can't allow you to breastfeed in the store, men walk into this shop as well'," Staveley told 7 News.

"So, it was for their comfort that my baby wasn't going to eat."

Following Staveley's incident, fellow mothers staged a protest by returning to the store and breastfeeding their babies

It is understood one angry shopper confronted the group of mums telling them their protest was "disgusting" and embarrassing".

In a statement to 7 News, a store representative said they did not ask the mother to move.

They said she "was in an open space and was not asked to move".

"We just wanted to make her feel more comfortable."

Outraged parents took to social media to back up the "shamed" mum, with many saying it's double standards.

"Use tits for advertising no one blinks an eye. Feed your child and everyone has something to say!" one person wrote.

Another said: "The shop said they 'wanted her to be comfortable'. You all think if she wasn't comfortable she would have been shopping while breastfeeding? She was obviously fine and fully within her right to go about her day without taking time out to actually sit and feed for 10-20 mins. She can't interrupt her life just because some insecure person can't handle a natural, non-sexual function."