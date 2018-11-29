Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking has shared his amazement at a petrol tank life hack that he learnt from his teenage daughter.

So much so, he decided to share the "interesting hack" in a video with a demonstration on his Facebook page.

Sitting in his car, Hosking explained that he discovered from his 17-year-old daughter that the petrol icon on your dashboard shows an arrow next to it, which tells you what side your petrol cap is on your car.

"It's as simple as that," Hosking gloats.

"You never have to pull into the wrong side of the petrol station ever again and it's helpful to have a 17-year-old tell you that."

