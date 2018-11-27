A teen student at a Catholic high school in Sydney received a standing ovation when he came out as gay in front of a packed assembly.

Finn Stannard stood on the stage in front of teachers and students and delivered the speech he said he'd been working on for four years.

In front of more than 1000 colleagues at the St Ignatius' College, in Riverview, Finn got the courage to deliver an emotional speech.

"It took me 18 months after realising that I was gay to tell my parents. Coming out was a scary experience," he said.

"Even though I knew my parents loved me there is always a fear that comes with telling those you love something important and I was afraid of changing myself in their eyes.

The student delivered an emotional speech in front of his entire school. Photo / SBS News

"Life was easier living as the straight eldest son. I had spent so long behind the façade of a confident, heterosexual man that I wasn't sure if I knew how to be me."

He opened up about the depression and anxiety he experienced after "countless rumours and unpleasant jokes".

"I didn't know it was possible to be myself at school. I felt that if I was gay – or different – I could never be accepted. I quickly grew tired of hiding behind the mask I'd made for myself," he explained.

"My main fear was no longer being accepted, of losing my friends, and being the subject of derogatory jokes."

Thanks to family and friends, he said he found the courage to be who he truly is.

"Surround yourself with the people who let you live as your true self and never be afraid of asking for help," he said.

Since the speech, Finn has attended his school ball with his boyfriend Tom Moiso.