When you hear how little Kate Middleton carries in her bag, you'll feel like it's time to sort yours out.

For most of us, a handbag is full of items we could need at any moment. We're talking phone, keys, wallet, lipsticks, old receipts, hair ties, maybe some snacks, and probably more being squashed at the bottom that we've forgotten about.

But it appears, if we were royals, this wouldn't be the case.

It doesn't look like this would even fit a phone. Photo / Getty Images

According to Marcia Moody, author of Kate: A Biography, the Duchess of Cambridge carries none of the above. In fact, you will only ever find four items in Kate's clutch.

She has one for every occassion. Photo / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly there's not a lot Kate needs:

• A compact mirror
• A lip balm
• A sheet of blotting paper
• A handkerchief

The items are minimal and practical, which make sense seeing as she's the epitome of a put-together lady.

Correct - no phone, no keys, that's all she needs.

