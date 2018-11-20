More people are trying to find love online than ever before, so it's crucial dating profiles are perfect to stand out from the masses.

A few simple tweaks can ensure a dating profile is the best it can possibly be.

Dating experts at eHarmony told the Daily Mail, the length of bio information plays an important role - and many singles fail to provide enough information about themselves.

According to research, 47 per cent of men and 36 per cent of women describe themselves in just 25 words or less.

This is as a "missed opportunity", experts say, for people to showcase their best traits and catch the eye of a potential love match.

Singles looking for love should be more forward with their initial approach to connecting with others in order to make a lasting impression.

Simple openers like "hey" or "how are you" can be a turn off for people who receive dozens of similar messages from their matches.

Those who start interact with a brief or blunt opening message can lead to a 35 per cent drop in replies, eHarmony told Daily Mail.

Similarly, while beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, a user's photos should be carefully selected to include "which fashion choices do best and the best angles to take the photo from".

Women wearing sunglasses in at least one of their photos often see a rise in interest; and men who express themselves romantically typically do well.