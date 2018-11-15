Beyonce has cut business ties with Sir Philip Green by buying back his share in their clothing venture, it was revealed last night.

The US singer launched fashion sportswear brand Ivy Park with the disgraced Topshop tycoon in 2016.

But she has faced calls to pull out of the multimillion-pound collaboration after Green was accused of bullying and sexual harassment, reports the Daily Mail.

The 66-year-old was named in the Lords last month as the businessman at the centre of a row over allegations of inappropriate conduct and non-disclosure agreements.

The billionaire, who owns the Arcadia Group, vigorously denies the allegations of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour, saying any remarks had been "banter".

Beyonce's Parkwood company has bought Green's share of Ivy Park for an undisclosed sum. Talks about the deal pre-dated the recent furore, parties insisted last night.

An Ivy Park spokesman said in a statement: "After discussions of almost a year, Parkwood has acquired 100 per cent of the Ivy Park brand. Topshop/Arcadia will fulfill the existing orders." It follows news that music mogul Simon Cowell has severed his links with Green.

When it was announced in 2014 that Beyonce was teaming up with Green to produce Ivy Park – named after Blue Ivy, her six-year-old daughter with husband Jay-Z – she said: "I have always loved Topshop for their fashion credentials and forward thinking."

That year Green was pictured with his arm around her at the opening of Topshop's New York store. But their friendship dated from far earlier – she sang at his son Brandon's bar mitzvah in 2005.

Ivy Park was previewed at Topshop's Oxford Street store in April 2016. At the time, Beyonce said: "My goal with Ivy Park is to push the boundaries of athletic wear."

Ivy Park items were still being advertised on Topshop's website yesterday, including a sweatshirt, a bomber jacket, joggers and a sleeveless tank top. It is understood they will remain available in-store. The range is also sold via Selfridges, Asos, JD Sports and Voisins.

But the star is now the latest in a line of high profile people to cut ties with him.

Earlier this week Cowell confirmed he has "severed ties" with Sir Philip in an effort to purge "toxic" people from his company.

The 59-year-old music mogul says he has finally ousted Sir Philip from Syco Entertainment following a falling-out three years ago.

Sir Philip - who is facing allegations of workplace sexual harassment and bullying - was once so close to Simon that they holidayed together and he bought a five per cent stake in the X-Factor judge's company.

But Mr Cowell claims he stopped talking regularly with Sir Philip three years ago and initially made an offer to buy the Topshop billionaire out 18 months ago.

Cowell said of Sir Philip's battle against harassment claims "I don't know what this is leading to, not with me but with him".

However, he did not elaborate on the nature of his falling out with Sir Philip, saying only that Sir Philip was bought out of the company on a matter of "principle".

A source said last month: "Philip is a toxic figure and the last person anyone would want involved in an entertainment company".

Billionaire Sir Philip had counted some of the world's most beautiful women among his closest companions.

Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were often spotted at his lavish parties, with Moss one of the first celebrities to launch their own brand at Topshop.

Always demanding the best performers at his luxurious birthday bashes, Rihanna even sang at his daughter Chloe's birthday until they reportedly fell out over a copyright claim.

But as he was engulfed by a sexual harassment scandal his friends have distanced themselves from him despite his repeated denials.

Green, 66, was identified last month by former cabinet minister Lord Hain using parliamentary privilege.

Green strongly denies the claims made against him said at the time that he had suffered "the worst week of my life".

He was last week identified as the man who had taken out an injunction preventing publication of allegations about harassing staff - allegations which he vigorously denies.

Sir Philip's wife Tina Green has stood by him.