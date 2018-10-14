Adorable Mia Tindall left royal fans completely baffled as she posed with a toy in Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding portraits.

Here the couple are pictured with their Bridesmaids and Page Boys.

Front row (left to right): Miss Mia Tindall; Miss Savannah Phillips; Miss Maud Windsor.

Back row: Prince George; Princess Charlotte; Miss Theodora Williams; Miss Isla Phillips; Master Louis De Givenchy. pic.twitter.com/8rW5TZAe6L — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2018

Mia, four, was seen holding out a squidgy foam ice cream in her left hand as she sat alongside fellow bridesmaids Princess Charlotte and Theodora Williams for the photographs in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

A source told MailOnline the toy was part of a bespoke "entertainment pack" given to the bridesmaids and page boys to keep them occupied.

Mia - who is the eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall - clearly loves her props, after grabbing her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag in another official portrait two years ago.

Fans quickly took to social media to comment on the toy, which none of the other bridesmaids or page boys were pictured with.

Twitter users were left confused by the squidgy toy Mia was holding in the photograph, with one questioning: "What is miss Mia Tindall holding in her other hand?"

Another commented: "Just wondering, why is Mia Tindall holding a mushroom?"

Others meanwhile commented on the serious expression on Mia's face, with one posting: "Mia Tindall is just sat there thinking, when will this be over #royalgoals".

The toy was in fact part of a personalised pack from KeepEmQuiet.com, which also included colouring books, games, figurines, puzzles and novelty glasses.

Mia appeared to be given the squishy toy in a bid to get her to sit still while photographer Alex Bramall took the official portraits.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski revealed that he "bribed" their flower girls and page boys with smarties when he took their official portraits.

The photographer explained: "So as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out, 'Who likes Smarties?', and then everybody hands up, smiles, even some of the adults I think put their hands up.

"And so that was our magic word of the day, so thank you, Smarties."

Meanwhile, Mia previously stole the show after posing with the Queen's Launer handbag in a portrait marking the monarch's 90th birthday in 2016.

Mia was chosen to hold the Queen's handbag in an official portrait taken by Annie Leibovitz in 2016. Photo / Supplied

The toddler, who was two at the time, was posing alongside the Queen's other great-grandchildren, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Lady Louise and Viscount Severn - who all had important roles during Eugenie and Jack's wedding.

Mia's father Mike revealed after the incident that his daughter was being a "bit naughty" while the photograph was taken.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he explained: "It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty.

"The Queen got it quite right when she told her: 'Just hold the handbag now'. And she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her."