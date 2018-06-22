Smoothies - which can cost up to $13 – are being increasingly devoured by health-conscious Kiwis.

But punters have been warned despite the hit in the wallet, they may not be as good for your health – and waistline – as you think they are.

Hamilton nutritionist and professional body builder Jake Campus said often bought smoothies had too much fruit which resulted in an overload of fructose, or fruit sugar, that in a sedentary person would be stored as body fat.

"That's the problem with over-consumption of these things is if there isn't a balance of nutrients, it could be loaded up with too many fruits or too many sugars, then that's what's going to cause weight gain."

Advertisement

He said a healthy smoothie should have a serve of fruit, a serve of protein such as high protein yoghurt or powder, and a natural fat such as coconut cream or almond butter.

"So then you are covering all your bases... your proteins, your carbs and your fats."

Boost Juice NZ marketing manager Alifiya Joel rejected criticism that smoothies were akin to buying a bottle of Coke because of the sugar content.

"There is a big difference between drinking empty calories found in soft drinks and a smoothie which contains important nutrients including protein, vitamins, minerals and fibre."

She acknowledged some Boost Juice smoothies contained warnings against consumption by pregnant women or under 15s.

"We take a conservative approach when it comes to pregnant women and children and steer them away from drinks with caffeine, boosters and whey proteins.

"We ensure that our customers have access to all the information they need to make informed decisions about the products which they are purchasing."

Hamilton nutritionist Jake Campus with his home-made smoothie. Photo / Alan Gibson

The price of smoothies has hit a high in Auckland with one retailer selling a large size for $13.

But Cali Press says the price is justified because its smoothies are better than others.

The cold pressed juices and whole foods cafe does not use any unnecessary fillers or additives in its smoothies, Graham St branch manager Anneliese Holt said.

"They're just all fruit and our juices or our cold-pressed almond milk.

"Lots of other smoothies on the market have either juice from concentrate in them or lots of sweet stuff like extra dates and maple to make it more like a milkshake whereas ours are focused on the health side."

By using cold-pressed juices and fresh produce in the smoothies, nutrients were locked in, Holt said.

"The cold pressing maintains the nutrient content of the juice and standard juices are heat treated so the nutrients are mostly destroyed."

Cali Press smoothies were thicker than standard smoothies.

"The Cali Press smoothies are never runny. Our large ones are 600ml. It's a lot, it's a full meal. It's $13 but you're definitely getting a well-balanced meal out of it."

Campus makes himself smoothies regularly and estimated the cost of a healthy, protein smoothie blended at home at $2.85.

Lucy Casey enjoys her $13 smoothie for lunch. Photo /Greg Bowker.

"So the mark-up on it is unbelievable. Thirteen dollars is a very expensive smoothie. I think if you could make one at home you could easily be saving yourself $10, which if you do that once every day that's $50 for the [working] week."

At franchise chain Boost Juice in Wellington a large smoothie costs $7.90 for 610ml or for the same size with protein or a "lean and green" the price shoots up to $9.50.

At New Market chain Tank, which also has locations around the country, a classic large smoothie goes for $8 for 590ml and a large with protein is $9.60.

Gre3n Superfood and Juice Bar in Christchurch sells larges smoothies for $10.

Owner Julienne Petherbridge said the business, in three Christchurch locations and one in Nelson, offers an extensive super smoothie menu.

"If people want to give it a go at home they're more than welcome to try and copy our recipes. It's like coffee, you can buy yourself a coffee machine at home but it's never quite the same as buying one out at a cafe.

"That's kind of our philosophy and our recipes are designed to have just the right amount of each super food."

Petherbridge said commercial blenders also made a big difference compared to home blenders.

"It doesn't quite blend the same. There's a place for all of those things at home but I think it's nice, just the experience of going and having someone serve you a beautiful smoothie with a paper straw."

The cost of a homemade smoothie

1 banana: 50c

1 scoop of protein powder from $95 tub: 80c

30g of peanut butter from 300g jar: $15c

200ml unsweetened almond milk: $1.45

Total: $2.85