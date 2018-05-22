The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first public engagement of married life was interrupted - by a bee.

The newlyweds, who enjoyed a brief private getaway after their wedding on Saturday, returned to duty on Tuesday, delaying their honeymoon to join the Prince of Wales for a celebration of his 70th birthday.

As Prince Harry paid homage to his father, a bee buzzed close to him, causing the Duke to fluff his lines before quipping: "That bee really got me".

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex share a laugh after the bee buzzed Harry. Photo / Getty

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch on as Prince Harry pays tribute to his father. Photo / Getty

With his father standing behind him, the Duke said: "It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

As the bee continued to buzz around his head, Prince Harry repeated the line about saving an important piece of national heritage before blaming the flying insect for his mistake - causing Meghan and the Duchess of Cornwall to break into a fit of giggles as the duke tried to keep his composure.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and guests pose for a photograph at yesterday's garden party. Photo / Getty

In a touching speech to mark Charles' 70th year, the duke described how his father's tireless efforts championing causes like heritage and vulnerable young people had inspired him and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cornwall attended the party at her husband's side, as he was hailed for his lifetime of work dedicated to the charity sector.

Speaking in Buckingham Palace's garden, Prince Harry added that his father had also influenced many of the 6500 guests, on the lawns of the Queen's official home, representing 386 of the prince's patronages, and 18 of his military affiliations.

A number of guests were from the emergency services - police, fire, ambulance, mountain rescue, and RNLI - and 100 cadets from Youth United helped out on the day.

One cadet who was at the Manchester Arena during the bombing last year was also there, on the anniversary of the attack.

The event was the first public outing for the couple since their wedding on Saturday. Photo / Getty

Prince Charles will turn 70 on November 14, and the party was an early public celebration of the milestone. He is expected to have a private party for family and friends closer to the day.

The attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflects the shared interest of father and son of much of their charity work and the growing bond between the Duchess and her new family.

The Duchess, who asked her father-in-law to accompany up part of the aisle for the St George's Chapel service, is said to have found much common ground with him in a series of private family gatherings.

Doria Ragland, Megan Markle's mother and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty

She is likely to have been particularly touched by his chivalry towards her mother, Doria Ragland, during the wedding, where he was seen to reach out his hand to her in the chapel and offer his arm as they walked down the stairs.

The Duke, too, has offered an increasingly public insight into his relationship with his father this year, beginning with a interview on the Today programme when Prince Harry acted as guest editor, and continuing with a joint appearance at a conservation conference.

At the wedding on Saturday, the groom was seen to say "thank you, Pa", as his father walked Meghan Markle to the altar.