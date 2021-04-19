Newly-married couple return home from wedding to find apartment on fire

The newlyweds were forced to spend the night at their parents' house after coming home to find a fire at their apartment block. Video / 9News

A couple had their wedding night plans thrown into disarray when they returned home to find fire crews outside their apartment.

Hayden and Hannah Potter were forced to spend their wedding night with their parents after their apartment block caught fire just hours after tying the knot on Sunday.

The newlyweds arrived back at their Penrith unit complex in western Sydney to find fire crews extinguishing a blaze within the building.

The couple were forced to stand on the street, with the bride still in her wedding dress, while crews contained a car fire in the carpark underground.

Hayden Potter was looking at the bright side.

"Well, we didn't have enough fairy lights at the wedding, so now we have got these trucks," he told 9 News.

Bridesmaid Jaime Swavley said the wedding night could have become a bit crowded after they were forced to stay with the bride and groom's relatives.

"Initially, we thought we'd all have to share the same room, which was a bit crazy. But thankfully they could have their own space," Swavley said.

The married couple spent the night at their parents' house.

Once the newlyweds returned to their unit on Monday, they were told the building would be without water temporarily.

"So many complications, as with any wedding, but this was just the cherry on top, right? So, it's all good," Hayden Potter said.