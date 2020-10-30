New pill can treat snoring

The tablet, codenamed AD109, is made up of two medications - atomoxetine and oxybutynin. Photo / 123rf

A new nightly pill is currently undergoing clinical trials and could soon be on the market, proving good things can still happen, despite what this year has been showing us.

Long-suffering partners of loud snorers will be thrilled to know scientists are optimistic about the effectiveness of the new pill.

The tablet, codenamed AD109, is made up of two medications - atomoxetine and oxybutynin.

Scientists have found that combining the two drugs not only reduces snoring but also increases blood oxygen levels.

In a 2008 study, the new pill was shown to reduce snoring frequency for 20 research volunteers by 74 per cent.

The revolutionary tablet is currently undergoing a much larger research trial in the US before it can be released to the public.