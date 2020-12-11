Mystery man pays off all Christmas lay-bys at Australia Toyworld store

A mystery man paid off all Christmas lay-bys for 60. Photo / File

A mystery Queensland man called up his local Toyworld in Queensland, Australia with a surprise that's shocked shoppers and the store.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid off all the outstanding Christmas lay-bys at the store.

There were around 60 lay-bys that he paid off, the store confirmed with news.com.au.

"A gentleman rang up and said he wanted to pay of some Christmas lay-bys as a gesture to help others," the shop assistant said.

"He said he was in a position where he could help and he paid off several Christmas lay-bys to help the local kids."

The incredible act of Christmas generosity has helped so many people who found themselves in financial strife this year, the shop assistant said.

The assistant said they have been able to "play Santa Claus" as customers call up and come in to pay their lay-bys.

"It's been fabulous," she said.

"It's been amazing – there's been everything from shock to bursting into tears immediately.

"One gentleman, when he found out, he was absolutely gobsmacked. He said, 'You have no idea how this will help'. He said, 'I haven't had enough work. You have no idea.'," she said.

"Everyone who has rung up and come in has been gobsmacked and amazed and thrilled.

"People are on the phone ringing up saying, 'Is it true?'

"One lady came in yesterday, an elderly lady who's been only paying $5 here and there for her grandkids' Christmas presents. I said, 'Merry Christmas, it's all paid off,' and she said, 'What do you mean?'

"I told her the story and show was so gobsmacked she couldn't believe it. She said, 'Is it real?

"She was shaking. She said she's never heard of anything like this before."

The generous man was inspired by an anonymous woman on the Gold Coast who did the same thing last week when she walked into Mr Toys Toyworld in Burleigh Waters and paid off A$16,000 (NZ$16994) worth of customer lay-bys, the assistant explained.

"He said he had seen the story about the same thing that happened in the Gold Coast and that inspired him," the assistant said.

"It's absolutely lovely."

The shop assistant added that the man "didn't want any publicity" and he simply "wanted to do something nice".