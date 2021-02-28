'My mother-in-law's mad I caught her breastfeeding on the nanny cam'

A mother-in-law is mad that her daughter-in-law checked the nanny cam while she was at work, catching her in an act most would never dream of. Photo / 123rf

Giselle* and her husband Hugh* both work full-time, making caring for their two-month-old baby slightly difficult.

Thankfully, Giselle's mother-in-law Susan* offered to help out, minding the tiny boy at the house every day for free.

But then something happened to make Giselle wish she'd never agreed to the arrangement at all.

"I'm so upset with her and just completely baffled at why she would do this that I never even want to see her again, let alone have her anywhere near my baby," Giselle wrote on social media.

"I don't want her to watch my baby anymore, even though that would mean spending extra money on childcare and taking away something she really seems to enjoy doing."

So what exactly did Susan do that crossed the line?

One day, Giselle started receiving texts from her mother-in-law saying that the boy was "crying really hard" so she was thinking of just "holding him" for his nap.

"I wanted to check and see if he was OK and if she ended up just holding him – so I looked at the nanny camera," Giselle said.

"My mother-in-law was holding him and she had her shirt up and he was latched onto her breast."

"I was shocked and horrified. I called her right away and she didn't answer, so I had to sit there and watch her attempt to breastfeed my baby.

"He was latched on, but obviously not getting any milk as my mother-in-law is not lactating."

A shocked Giselle called Hugh, who eventually managed to get on to Susan. She didn't understand what the big fuss was, explaining that the baby was crying so she thought it would calm him down.

"She breastfed all four of her children when they were babies, and it always calmed them down enough to sleep," Giselle recalled.

"She was mad that I had checked the camera and told [Hugh] it was an invasion of privacy."

Now the two are at war, with Giselle convinced that getting a nanny or sending the baby to daycare is the better option.

"When I told my mother-in-law this, she freaked out and said I was being a b**ch and she was just trying to calm the baby down and it wasn't a big deal," Giselle added.

"My husband understands why I'm upset, but wants to give her another chance to watch the baby.

"He also doesn't want to spend the money to get a nanny or do daycare when she can care for our baby for free. Am I being unreasonable here? I have no idea."

*Names have been changed