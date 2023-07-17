"I had no idea this could happen and am glad I discovered when unwrapping as opposed to anything else," the mum said in the clip.

A concerned mum has warned other parents about a common lolly risk for young kids.

Mary Hendricks, mum of three and host of parenting podcast The Very Mary Life: Unfiltered, posted a video on TikTok issuing a caution to parents about a popular sweet.

Hendricks shared a clip showing a lollipop which had become detached from the stick.

Because of warm weather, the lollipop had melted and fallen off the stick.

She captioned the video: “PSA to all parents: Check all lollipops this summer. These are a favourite treat to throw in my nappy bag for my kids, especially on the beach.

“But with them getting warm, the stem easily comes off. Can be a big choking hazard if you don’t notice.”

She went on: “They are so commonly handed out at our pediatrician [sic] and other places we take the kids, that they are a staple.”

The mum concluded the post with a candid confession: “I had no idea this could happen and am glad I discovered when unwrapping as opposed to anything else.”

The video has gone viral, hundreds of people commenting on the post to thank her for the warning as well as sharing a few nightmare stories of their own.

“Thank you for sharing, good advice!” one social media user raved. Another said, “Great tip, I’ve never thought of it.”

“Nurses in the ER… ask one. They will tell you what they see. This one is a big one which is why I can’t believe they are still allowed to sell them,” one ranted.

Another shared: “This exact thing happened to my son. He did start choking. It was completely silent and I turned around and he was grabbing at his neck. We called the ambulance and thankfully I was able to dislodge it before they came.

“It was the most traumatising thing I have been through. I won’t even allow any of my kids to put these suckers in their mouths anymore.”

A third said: “This is so important! I’m super paranoid about lollipops for my kids for this exact reason. I refuse to let them have them in the back seat of the car while I’m driving because I’m not able to fully watch them in case this happens! It’s hard being a mum.”

“They can come off at any time, doesn’t even need to be warm”, another user warned.