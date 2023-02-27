Mom gets praise for suggesting that working in an office is easier than raising children at home. Video / imperfectalignment

An Aussie mum has been praised after admitting she finds going to work “so much easier” than staying at home with her children.

In a video on TikTok, Sarah Torresan posed the question: “Does the person who works outside the home need more sleep?”

In the clip, which has been viewed nearly 80,000 times, she said: “I feel like I’m qualified to speak to this because I have both working days and stay-at-home mum days.

“And I want to tell you something that the working parent probably doesn’t want stay-at-home parents to know: Going to work is so much easier than staying home with kids.”

Torresan went on to draw a stark contrast between her days in the office, and her days at home.

“On my work days, I get to commute to work listening to a podcast or music by myself, I get to grab a coffee, walk through the city,” she said.

A mum has admitted she finds going to work ‘so much easier’ than staying at home with her kids. Photo / TikTok

“I get to go to the office, have adult conversations with other people, work using parts of my brain that I haven’t used in a long time.

“Then I get to commute home, again listening to music or a podcast alone, and then I miss my kids and can’t wait to see them, and they can’t wait to see me either.”

But “on the flip side, when you’re at home alone with the kids for days on end, you might go days without having a normal human conversation”.

“From the second you open your eyes in the morning until you close them at night, you are putting out fires over the most insanely irrational things,” Torresan said.

“It’s constant conflict, it’s constantly [about] everyone else’s needs, you’re being yelled at for things. It is all about what you need to do for someone else. You barely get a hot coffee. You barely get time to sit down and think about anything else outside of what needs to be done.

“Most stay-at-home parents would dream of sitting in the car for 45 minutes and listening to a podcast, or drinking a hot coffee with a co-worker.”

She drew a huge contrast between her days in the office, and her days at home. Photo / TikTok

The mum’s confession garnered more than 800 comments, with many agreeing being a stay-at-home parent is often more challenging than one who physically leaves the house for work.

“I would lose my mind as a stay at home mother,” one person said.

“Work is my payed [sic] break from SAHM (stay at home mum) job,” a second wrote.

“YES! I do a bit of both. Work is a break from family life, lol,” a third agreed.

Others wrote that the work didn’t stop whether they were in or out of the house.

“Agree but even at work I’m STILL doing the mental load about everything I need to do once I clock off,” wrote one.

“I agree except the housework is still waiting for you when you get home,” a second said.

And then there were those who disagreed with Torresan, writing that for them: “My job is harder than staying home with my babies. I find it way easier to be with my kids than go to work.”

“I absolutely would not prefer to be at work … been a stay-at-home mum for eight years and I can do whatever I want,” another said.

“I’m a SAHM and it is 100 times easier than work,” one wrote. “Sure it has challenges but it’s basically a holiday for me.”