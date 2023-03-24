Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Moving out of Auckland? 10 tips to make sure you get it right

Jane Phare
By
15 mins to read
Natalia and Lourenco Ouriques are leaving Auckland with their two-year-old daughter Alice after their North Shore house was badly damaged by flooding. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Natalia and Lourenco Ouriques are leaving Auckland with their two-year-old daughter Alice after their North Shore house was badly damaged by flooding. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Like, love or loathe it Auckland is by far our most popular city, but for some the party’s over. Jane Phare talks to fed-up Aucklanders about why they’ve left Tamaki Makaurau, and looks at how

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle