Melbourne woman has won A$40 million Powerball jackpot. The ticket was bought from Sunshine Marketplace Lotto Kiosk (store owner Yen Le-Ma pictured). Photo / Supplied via news.com.au

A woman who was gifted a winning Lotto ticket has revealed how she plans to spend the life-changing A$40 million ($43.9m) Powerball prize.

The woman, from St Albans in Melbourne, selflessly said "first and foremost" the money would go to help her family, adding she would "obviously" buy a home and travel overseas.

Speaking with an official from The Lott yesterday, the stunned St Albans woman said she was still struggling to process the fact she'd become a multi-millionaire overnight.

"I'm still shocked. I've barely slept since I discovered the win.

"It's hard to put the feeling of knowing you've won A$40 million into words. I don't think it's truly hit me yet.

The Powerball jackpot was drawn on Thursday but the woman didn't check her winning ticket immediately as it had been gifted to her.

"When I did check it though, I immediately called out to my family and they were just as shocked as I was. There were definitely plenty of cheers and tears.," she admitted.

"First and foremost, I'll be looking to help my family and share it with them. I'll need some time, though to think about what else to do.

"I'll obviously buy a home, and I'd love to travel to Japan and the United States. I'd love to go everywhere!

"You always wonder about what you would do if something like this were to happen, and now it has happened, I have no idea what to do.

"It's such a blessing, but I need to really sit down and just process it now. It's life-changing, and I just can't believe it's happened to me.

"I'm so thankful."

Her winning 8-game QuickPick entry was purchased at Sunshine Marketplace Lotto, west of Melbourne's CBD.

Kiosk owner Yen Le-Mai said she felt like she'd won the A$40 million jackpot when she realised one of the division one winning tickets had been sold at her store.

"I was oblivious to it until a friend of mine contacted me to congratulate me on selling the winning ticket.

"At that moment, I felt I'd personally won. I was so excited and overwhelmed by the news.

"I'll be celebrating this incredible event with balloons and decorations for my store and letting all my customers know about this exciting win.

"It's created such a buzz. All of our customers are so happy for us but are especially happy for their fellow customer who won.

"I want to wish the winner all the best for the future. I'm sure they'll be able to do whatever they like with their prize of A$40 million."

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1357 on Thursday 19 May 2022 were 15, 34, 5, 11, 28, 8, 27. The all-important Powerball number was 3.

Across Australia, there were two division one winning entries in Powerball draw 1357 – One each in New South Wales and Victoria.