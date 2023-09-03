Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson were married for four years. Photo / Getty Images

Nearly 10 years after their divorce became final, Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is living his best life.

Now married to Prince Harry, Meghan was married to Engelson, a film producer, from 2011 to 2014 before their split was finalised and she went on to become one of the most famous women in the world.

Since then, Engelson has remarried - and according to the Daily Mail, Meghan’s name is still not spoken among his family and friends as the failed marriage is a sore point for him.

Thanks to career success and the wealth of his second wife, Engelson is likely richer than his ex-wife Meghan these days. Photo / Getty Images

But the insider added that Engelson is a father to two children with his current wife, heiress Tracey Kurland, whom he married in 2019.

And thanks to Kurland’s wealth and his own career successes, he could even be richer than the Duchess of Sussex these days.

The source told the Daily Mail, “Everyone in Trevor’s life knows not to mention the ‘M’ word.”

“He’s moved on and, in some ways, you could say he’s having an even better life than Meghan. He probably has more money than she does now, he’s doing what he loves and he’s out of the spotlight. It’s the ultimate revenge.”

His current marriage has increased his fortune to levels beyond what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy.

Kurland works as a nutritionist, but she has also inherited a reported nine-figure fortune from her late father, who accrued a net worth of US$500 million (NZ$840m) from his career in the mortgage industry before his death.

After his death in 2021, his daughter inherited US$250m (NZ$420.7m), according to local media.

In the years since his split from the now-Duchess of Sussex, Engelson’s own career has taken off. He runs the management and production company Underground, based in Beverly Hills, which is behind the TV hit Snowfall.

Engelson and Kurland are parents to two daughters - another reason he’s finding joy in life.

“When I saw him recently, he kept going on about how he’s the happiest he’s ever been, how he loves being a dad and how he’s never felt more fulfilled,” the source said.

But they added that when he and Meghan initially divorced, Engelson was heartbroken, saying, “He’s a good guy, but Meghan crushed him when she demanded a divorce.”

“When she took up with Prince Harry, he was crushed all over again because he was constantly reminded of her because of the publicity around the marriage and then the drama of the Oprah interview.”

Engelson and Meghan first met in 2004 at a Hollywood bar and were in a relationship for seven years before tying the knot in 2011.