Meghan Markle’s dad still watches her teenage home videos.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has been estranged from her father Thomas Markle, 78, since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 38, after reports he staged a set of paparazzi pictures and then partially leaked a letter she sent him.

Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas told ‘7NEWS Spotlight’ in a sit-down interview that included the release of footage of Meghan at high school he still sits and watches them “now and again”.

Thomas and Meghan Markle. Photo / 7News Spotlight

Thomas sat down with his son Thomas Markle Jr and daughter Samantha for the chat, and the family joked about whether the chat was going to contain a moment when Meghan walked through a door for a TV reunion.

Thomas Markle is set to reveal even more details about his feud with daughter Meghan. Photo / 7NEWS Spotlight

The camera pans to the front door of the Florida home where the trio gathered, and Thomas says: “She would be invited if she came walking out the door.

”And Harry would be invited as well.”

Despite suffering a stroke last year, Thomas says he hasn’t seen Meghan or met her two children Archie, three, and 22-month-old Lilibet.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. Photo / Twitter

The never-before-seen images and footage of the duchess as a teen showed her voted Homecoming Queen by her friends.

She is seen waving to classmates before putting her hand over her mouth as she gets the honour.

The videos also show her performing on stage wearing a cowboy hat and costume.

Thomas added: “Well, we were close all her life. From the sixth grade on, she lived with me. And I got her through high school. I got her through college.”

He also accused Meghan in the chat of “killing and mourning” him by continuing their estrangement – but said he refuses “to be buried by her”.

Meghan Markle in high school when she was crowned prom queen. Photo / 7News Spotlight

Thomas said: “I wish that we could sit down and talk. I wish we could work out our differences.

”I think Harry should take the lead here and try and put us together some way. I think he could help.”