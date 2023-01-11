The new menu items are popular with Aussie fans. Photo / Getty Images

The new menu items are popular with Aussie fans. Photo / Getty Images

Potato fritters and hokey pokey - surely it doesn’t get more Kiwi than these yummy treats?

Well, it turns out McDonald’s recognises just how desired the classic snacks are - but only for Australians.

From today, our mates across the ditch will be able to buy potato fritters from the fast-food giant, but they just can’t agree on what to call them.

The fast-food giant has introduced them as “potato scallops with chicken salt”.

Pardon?

Turns out Kiwis aren’t the only ones that might be confused, as the deep-fried item is only known as a scallop in Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT.

It is known as a “potato cake” in Victoria, with only South Australia using the correct term: potato fritter.

While Aussies argued online about the name, they agreed the new addition would be welcome.

“My mouth is watering,” one wrote.

“This on a Big Mac would be amazing,” another said.

The hokey pokey thickshake has also been added after being “highly requested” by customers.

“Macca’s is giving you another reason to get together this summer, with a menu that’s as good on a roadtrip with mates as it is at the beach or in the backyard on a summer’s day,” Tim Kenward, marketing director at McDonald’s Australia, said.

Outraged, the Herald contacted McDonald’s to demand some answers.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the Herald there are no plans to bring the potato fritter and hokey pokey thickshake to NZ stores.

