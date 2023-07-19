McDonald's is bringing back a rare sauce, as well a new Curry Sauce to go along with its 40 McNuggets bundle box.

McDonald's is bringing back a rare sauce, as well a new Curry Sauce to go along with its 40 McNuggets bundle box.

It rocketed in popularity after featuring on Rick and Morty, now the famous Szechuan Sauce is coming back to New Zealand.

The sauce, originally released to promote Disney’s Mulan 1998, will be back paired with McDonald’s mega-bundle 40-piece Chicken McNuggets deal.

As part of the deal, McDonald’s has also released a new Curry Sauce.

The very popular Szechuan Sauce and new Curry Sauce are now available around the country at participating McDonald's restaurants. Photo / Supplied

The Szechuan Sauce created a frenzy in the US when one woman traded her 2003 Volkswagen Golf for a single packet, while another person sold a packet for $24,000.

Rick and Morty fans rioted in 2018 when McDonald’s USA released its Szechuan Sauce and demand outweighed supply.

"Rick and Morty" ended with a plea for McDonald's to bring back its Szechuan McNugget sauce, and the company obliged, but many locations stocked only a few dozen packets and fans were enraged.

At the time police were called to at least one restaurant after hundreds of people queued outside restaurants demanding the sauce at 4am.