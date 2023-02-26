McDonald's in Australia is rolling out a new service across the country. Photo / 123rf

After a “soft launch” earlier this month, McDonald’s is finally giving all Australian customers a service that has been available at restaurants overseas for years - but Kiwis will miss out.

As of today, fans of the fast food giant nationwide will have access to McDelivery, a service that enables customers to get their favourite menu items delivered to their front door when ordered via the MyMacca’s app. McDelivery was first announced in Australia on February 2 – but was only available in participating stores in New South Wales.

“After a successful trial across restaurants in New South Wales, we are excited to launch McDelivery through our MyMacca’s app in over 800 restaurants and communities nationwide,” McDonald’s Australia VP of Operations and Head of Delivery, Cameron Newlands, told news.com.au.

We'll always have drive-thru. Photo / File

“At Macca’s, we understand the importance of convenience and giving customers the option to access our great quality, great value products in a way that works for them – whether that’s dining in our restaurants, drive-through or McDelivery.

“Through MyMacca’s McDelivery, customers can now enjoy all the perks of delivery while earning reward points and accessing exclusive discounts and value offers.

“Following the launch of MyMacca’s Rewards in 2022, McDelivery via MyMacca’s is the next phase of our digital app expansion. Tailored to suit our customer’s needs, we are confident the service will enhance convenience and unlock even more value for our customers.”

Diners will be hit with a fee for enjoying the ultimate act of convenience, with McDonald’s Australia telling news.com.au the price on orders with a spend of AUD$12 or more will set customers back AUD$3.99 as well as a 5 per cent customer service fee.

Orders under AUD$12 will be charged a AUD$2 minimum order fee.

To celebrate the launch, customers who spend over AUD$40 will receive free delivery between today, February 27, and March 5.

Customers get 100 points for every AUD$1 spent on eligible food and drink purchases in the MyMacca’s App, including Deals and Bonuses. Points can then be used to claim a range of rewards.

But here in Aotearoa, Maccas fans won’t have the opportunity to try the fast-food chain’s in-house delivery system.

“Macca’s in New Zealand uses a different technology platform to Australia, so we’re currently unable to offer McDelivery via the McDonald’s app,” a McDonald’s NZ spokesperson told the Herald.

“It’s one of a range of options we’re looking at for future development.”



