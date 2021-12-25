Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Lana Lopesi, That Bloody Woman author: It's okay to be brown and bougie

11 minutes to read
Lana Lopesi. Photo / Supplied

Lana Lopesi. Photo / Supplied

Earrings were always a site of rebellion for me. By the time I was 10 I had three piercings on each of my earlobes, so I could wear three pairs — six earrings in total

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.