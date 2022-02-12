A $29 Kmart toy has been used in the latest viral TikTok trend. Photo / TikTok

A $29 Kmart toy has been used in the latest viral TikTok trend. Photo / TikTok

A major Australian retailer has issued an urgent safety warning as a children's toy is being used in a dangerous new TikTok trend.

The $29 'Wiggle Cart' from Kmart, which moves as the rider pushes their feet back and forth on the front pedals, has sold out across Australia after footage emerged of teens doing risky stunts on roads and car parks. The product is not available in New Zealand.

A Kmart spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph the retailer was "disappointed" to learn buyers were misusing the Anko product.

"The Wiggle Cart is designed for ages 7+ to use under adult supervision and has a listed weight capacity of 50kg … we are disappointed to learn that people are misusing the product," the spokesperson said.

"We encourage customers to follow all usage and safety instructions included on the product packaging and the Kmart website page.

"This includes … wearing the proper protective helmet, clothing and to never use on the open road or near car traffic."

Users can be seen speeding down carpark ramps on the bargain toy. Photo / TikTok

Footage uploaded to TikTok shows three teenagers racing down the ramps in a shopping centre car park, without the recommended safety gear.

"Run to your nearest Kmart now!" one video was captioned.

Australian Road Safety Foundation CEO and Founder Russell White told 7 NEWS that riders can sustain a "fairly serious injury" as they "push the boundaries on how it [the Wiggle Cart] should be used".

The Wiggle Cart is sold out on the Kmart website. Photo / TikTok

"So what should be used in a controlled environment and it's clearly designed for people to use their own body weight to make the thing move, once you put it on a downhill slope it's dangerous," he said.

"A downhill slope in itself is a bit of a question mark because once you go down a hill you can't control the device. You're going to hurt yourself very quickly."

Despite the potential safety hazards, many riders weren't deterred from participating in the viral antics.

"I've never bought something so fast," one user commented.

"Went down an Ikea car park ramp, did mad drifts and almost died," another said.

Kmart workers also confirmed they had been swamped by purchases of the bargain toy.

"So this is the reason the Kmart I work at is getting so many calls asking about the wiggle cart! Oh my god," another user commented.