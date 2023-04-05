Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George at the 2015 Trooping The Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George will serve as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour at his grandfather’s coronation next month.

The 9-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales will become the youngest future king to play an official role at such a ceremony when he joins Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache - who are all sons of the King’s friends - in helping to carry the monarch’s robes at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

A spokesperson for Prince William and wife Catherine told People magazine: “His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page.

“It’s something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I’m sure George is, too.”

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla has chosen her three grandsons, 13-year-old twins Gus and Louis Lopes and 12-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as her 11-year-old great-nephew Arthur Elliot to be her Pages of Honour.

All eight boys will wear matching scarlet uniforms and will be part of the procession going through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

The traditional outfit for a Page of Honour includes a red coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and a lace jabot - a decorative frill - with white breeches, white stockings and black buckled shoes, and they also carry a small ceremonial sword.

George is expected to join his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, in the congregation for the coronation service after fulfilling his duties. While the younger two Wales children don’t have formal roles in the ceremony, all three are expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, it is thought Camilla’s granddaughters, Lola Parker Bowles and Eliza Lopes, both 15, may also play a role in the coronation but nothing has yet been announced.

George is expected to join his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, in the congregation for the coronation service. Photo / Getty Images

Instead of Pages of Honour, Queen Elizabeth instead opted for six Maids of Honour to carry her train during her coronation in 1953, all of whom were unmarried daughters of dukes, earls and marquesses.