Kate shows off secret talent at Eurovision final. Photo / Twitter

The Princess of Wales has pleasantly surprised fans and royalists worldwide with a secret talent.

Kate made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Final on May 13. The royal played the piano in the opening sequence film for the event - and was rather good at it.

A short clip was posted on social media showing the Princess playing an excerpt of Stefania, the winning song of last year’s competition, at Windsor Castle.

She wore a stunning blue one-shouldered dress paired with dangly diamond earrings and quite the musical ear.

The show started with an opening film that showed Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision’s 2022 winners, singing and dancing in the Kyiv subway.

The song was then picked up by various musicians in the UK such as Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, last year’s runner up Sam Ryder and, of course, the Princess of Wales.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool, with Swedish songstress Loreen and her song Tattoo and Finnish rapper Käärijä's Cha Cha Cha among the favourites to win the competition.

Great Britain is hosting the event this year on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but can’t take up its right to hold the contest because of the ongoing war against Russia.

Viewers were reminded of the brutal cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though event organizers say they rejected a request by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address.

The BBC was urged to overrule a decision not to allow Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Eurovision final, following criticism from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of 112 member organisations which owns Eurovision, said that would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”

Around 6000 fans watched the spectacle inside the arena, and tens of thousands more tuned into the event at a Liverpool fan zone and at big-screen events across the United Kingdom. The global television audience has been estimated at 160 million, according to Associated Press.



