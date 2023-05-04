From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

While Kate Middleton might not have an official role at King Charles’ coronation, the Princess of Wales will certainly be the one to watch on May 6.

“I think Kate will wear something thoughtful that will in some way show her loyalty to King Charles,” the Daily Telegraph’s fashion director Bethan Holt told People magazine.

“She will recognise this as a huge moment, and I think we’ll see something that sets her apart from the crowd.”

With Kate next in line for the Queen Consort title and marking the first Princess of Wales to attend a royal coronation since 1902, all eyes will be on her to make a big statement - sartorially, that is.

“It’s quite nice for her in a way that she can really make this her own, as every time she’s on a tour, either the Queen or Diana has been there before — and there’s an expectation,” Holt shared.

So the question on everybody’s lips... what will Kate wear?

Alexander McQueen designed Princess Kate’s 2011 wedding dress and is still a firm favourite when it comes to wardrobe staples 12 years on. Photo / Getty Images

“McQueen would be the obvious choice, although I think it would be interesting if she went for a younger designer or an unexpected name,” says Holt, who also wrote The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style.

Alexander McQueen designed Kate’s 2011 wedding dress and is still a firm favourite when it comes to her wardrobe staples 12 years on.

Holt adds, “While tradition would lean towards a full-length ivory gown, so many rules have changed. She might just surprise us!”

While it has been confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be donning coronation robes, there has been comment on Kate’s expected regalia. However, in 1902, the then-Princess of Wales - who would become Queen Mary - did wear one for her father-in-law King Edward VII’s coronation.

The Princess of Wales might put a modern twist on her coronation ensemble, donning a gown that incorporates a cape - a style she has worn many a time.

“A cape would be amazing. She wore a beautiful Jenny Packham caped dress at a state banquet last autumn with jewelled detailing that would make a great template,” says Holt.

The Princess of Wales attends the State Banquet held during a visit to the UK by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo / AP

What some are expecting is to see the Princess of Wales incorporate her title - given to her by King Charles following the Queen’s death last year - in her coronation ensemble.

“I’m really hoping to see references in Kate’s coronation outfit to her role as Princess of Wales,” Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller revealed to People.

“The incorporation of symbolic jewellery, like Queen Alexandra’s Three Feathers Brooch, or the inclusion of national symbols like the leek or daffodil embroidered on her dress, would be a lovely nod.”

When Queen Elizabeth was crowned, her gown was embroidered with roses, thistles, shamrocks and leeks which acted as a representation of the UK’s national emblems. What’s more, in homage to the Commonwealth, a Canadian maple, Australian wattle and New Zealand silver fern could be found in the embroidery of the dress.

The Queen Mother and Queen Mary’s coronation dresses also featured symbolism through floral motifs.

HM Queen Elizabeth II with her maids of honour at Buckingham Palace June 2, 1953. Photo / Getty Images

The dress code for guests attending the coronation is formal daywear with fascinators, which leaves the princess’ headpiece in a bit of a grey area, particularly whether she will wear a tiara or not.

Five weeks prior to the coronation, People reported that Kate was contemplating ditching the tiara. However, with all eyes on the princess to deliver on the day when it comes to glamour, the prospect is allegedly still in talks.

The Times recently reported that the Princess of Wales will wear a “floral headpiece” featuring real flowers. However, Holt believes the floral symbolism will more likely be seen in her gown.

“I wonder if the wildflowers that featured on the invitation might be incorporated into Kate’s gown, as a way of showing her loyalty to Charles,” she says. “There will be some floral symbolism in her outfit of some kind for sure.”

However, should Kate change her mind, a floral tiara might be the perfect accessory.

“The idea of the ‘floral headpiece’ actually being a tiara is really interesting, but there aren’t a ton of floral options in the collection [that we know of] that would fit,” says Kiehna. “There is the Strathmore Rose Tiara, an antique diamond bandeau that belonged to the Queen Mother, but it’s pretty tiny.”

Queen Elizabeth, November 1926 wears the Strathmore Rose Tiara. Photo / Getty Images

Adds Holt, “I think if Kate did decide to wear a tiara, that would be a nice one for her to wear because Charles was so close to the Queen Mother, and it’s very demure.”

A thoughtful ode to the past might be for Kate to wear one of the six golden floral headpieces that were worn by Queen Elizabeth’s maids at her coronation in 1953.

“That would be amazing if they’ve been preserved,” says Holt. “If not, then maybe a recreation of one would be really nice.”