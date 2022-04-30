Kate Middleton visited the Royal College for Obstetrics and Gynaecology with Princess Anne this week. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore a cream midi dress on a visit with midwives this week, and royal fans have spotted a touching symbol in her outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on her visit to the Royal College for Obstetrics and Gynaecology in a dress with detailing resembling pineapples, reports The Sun.

And some are praising the dress detail as a show of support for women struggling with infertility.

The New York Times reported that "pineapples have become a powerful symbol for women struggling with infertility".

"The fruit appears in the profile photos and Facebook feeds of women in online infertility communities, and dominates hashtags related to in vitro fertilisation on Instagram."

Fertility specialist Dr Aimee Eyvazzadeh said about 75 per cent of her patients turn up for their IVF procedures wearing something with a pineapple on it.

What does this particular fruit have to do with IVF? There is little evidence to back it up, but some patients think eating pineapple on the day of your embryo transfer can help you fall pregnant. However, many doctors do not recommend this.

One royal fan who spotted the "pineapple" design noted that "Catherine always does her research and goes the extra mile".

Royal fans are applauding Kate for doing her homework with the outfit she chose. Photo / Getty Images

Another added: "She does her homework."

The trip to the hospital is Kate's first joint engagement with Princess Anne since the Duchess of Cambridge first started working as a royal after her marriage to Prince William.

And she left midwives at the hospital laughing as she recalled fears one of her babies had become "wedged" when she tripped over in a horse truck while pregnant.

Princess Anne and Kate watched a demonstration of a new intrapartum foetal surveillance tool, which monitors babies' safety during labour. If the tool spots the baby's head getting stuck in the mother's pelvis, doctors can then move to emergency delivery.

Obstetrics and gynaecology registrar Dr Katie Cornthwaite said: "It was really lovely to see how engaged they both were. It was lovely to share something that we are passionate about and see that they care about it."