Kate Middleton 'rose above' Meghan Markle's wedding tears accusation

Meghan claimed Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton "rose above" Meghan Markle's claims there were tears ahead of her wedding, an expert has claimed.

The in-laws reportedly argued over bridesmaid dresses, with initial reports that Meghan made Kate cry over the disagreement, reports The Sun.

But during her bombshell interview with Oprah, Meghan denied the claims and said it was the other way around.

"The reverse happened", she said, adding that Kate apologised to her for making her cry.

Kate reportedly tried to make up with Meghan by giving her flowers. The Daily Mail reported that Meghan threw the flowers in the rubbish bin while the Times claimed she slammed the door in Kate's face.

But despite the claims, Kate put it all behind her when she stepped in to act as peacemaker between her husband William and Prince Harry at Prince Philip's funeral.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey spoke to Stella magazine, saying, "Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid' s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all.

"Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan's televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers.

"Few would have blamed her for giving Harry the cold shoulder, yet she clearly resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated."

And another royal expert Christopher Wilson told the outlet he didn't think Kate and Harry's chat at the funeral was planned.

"I thought it was entirely spontaneous and clever in making the two brothers talk to each other.

"It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that's going on."

It comes as Kate received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine yesterday. She was given the jab by NHS staff at London's Science Museum.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing," she said.

It's not clear why the 39-year-old waited to get the vaccine until now, as the NHS invited those aged 38 and 39 to get the jab as early as May 12.

It's not known which vaccine she received, but as she's under 40, it's likely it was either the Moderna or Pfizer jab.

Kate received her vaccine nine days after her husband William was pictured receiving the jab.