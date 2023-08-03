Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Two men discovered they were switched at birth. They wish they could forget

9 minutes to read
New York Times
By Norimitsu Onishi

Richard Beauvais’ identity began unraveling two years ago, after one of his daughters became interested in his ancestry. She wanted to learn more about his Indigenous roots — she was even considering getting an Indigenous

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.