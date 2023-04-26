Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Italian Film Festival: Paolo Rotondo on food, love, culture and identity

By Paolo Rotondo
8 mins to read
The King of Laughter features at the Italian Film Festival this year.

The King of Laughter features at the Italian Film Festival this year.

Food is at the centre of Italian culture, and Italian films have been the perfect vehicle to express Italy’s culture, chaos, beauty and variety. Award-winning NZ-Italian film director, writer and actor Paolo Rotondo, is artistic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle