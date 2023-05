Instagram is reportedly experiencing a worldwide outage. Photo / Supplied

Thousands of Instagram users are reporting that the social media app is down.

The outage is reportedly affecting countless people around the world, who are unable to refresh their feeds or access Facebook through its website or app.

Downdetector.com is reporting over 6100 user-generated reports of an outage.

Social media managers when Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/RFXR8ErGG5 — Kate Pattison (@katepatto) May 21, 2023

Instagram’s parent company Meta has not yet issued a statement about the outage.

- More to come