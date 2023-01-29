In season: two ways with eggplant

Crispy eggplant with whipped feta, pistachios and pomegranate. Photo / Assortment

Eggplants are at their peak right now - try these two delicious sides, perfect to accompany grilled meat, fish or halloumi. Look for eggplants that have smooth, shiny skin and are dense. Bigger isn’t always better - small eggplants tend to be sweeter, less bitter, and have fewer seeds.

Crispy eggplant with whipped feta, pistachios and pomegranate

This pretty plate of roasted eggplant has the perfect balance of both texture and flavour - creamy, crunchy, salty and refreshing!

2 eggplants, diced, 3 Tbsp pomegranate seeds, 3 Tbsp pistachios, toasted and roughly chopped, ¼ cup fresh coriander, roughly chopped, Olive oil, Salt and pepper

Whipped feta

90g feta, ¼ cup Greek yoghurt, 1 small garlic clove

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees, fan bake. Pop diced eggplant onto a large baking tray, drizzle generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 minutes or until golden and crispy. Meanwhile prepare the remaining ingredients and the whipped feta sauce. To make the whipped feta, add all the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth and creamy (depending on your blender or food processor, you may need to add a squeeze of lemon juice to achieve the desired consistency). Add the whipped feta to the base of a large plate or platter, scatter over the cooked eggplant and then sprinkle over the pomegranate seeds, pistachios and herbs.

Crispy eggplant with whipped feta, pistachios and pomegranate. Photo / Assortment

Sicilian style eggplant

Golden roasted eggplant is served with a sweet and tangy Sicilian-style sauce packed with capers and pine nuts.

2 eggplants, cut into wedges, 1 red onion, finely sliced, 3 Tbsp red wine vinegar, ⅓ cup of stock, ¼ cup raisins, roughly chopped, 3 Tbsp capers, 3 Tbsp pine nuts, 2 garlic cloves, crushed, 1 bulb of fennel, finely sliced or shaved and fronds reserved, Olive oil, Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees, fan bake. Pop the eggplant wedges on to a large baking tray, drizzle generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Heat about 1 Tbsp of olive oil in a small pan over medium heat, add the red onion and cook for 5 minutes or soft and translucent. Add the vinegar, stock, raisins, capers and pine nuts and cook for another 5-10 minutes or until the stock has reduced and a beautiful sauce has formed. Remove from the heat and set aside. Arrange the roasted eggplant wedges onto a plate or platter, then spoon over the sauce and garnish with the shaved fennel and fronds.

Sicilian style eggplant. Photo / Assortment For Reset



