V Green energy drink has had a makeover in both design and taste. Photo / ItsThatVGirl / TikTok

It’s a Kiwi tradie staple that has become one of New Zealand’s most iconic energy drinks over the past two decades.

Now the V Green, one of the most popular drinks in the country, has had a flavour revamp which is set to create a fizz for Kiwi energy-drink lovers.

For the first time in 26 years, V Green has been given a “taste lift” and Kiwis will be the first to try the energy drink’s new enhanced flavour.

According to V’s makers, the flavour will remain similar, but they have “dialed up the best bits” to make it “smoother” and “fruitier.

“The updated V Green builds upon V Energy’s commitment to ensuring it meets the tastes and preferences of its drinkers,” Frucor Suntory explained in a statement.

“Extensive research confirmed that, while fans love V Green unconditionally already, they thought it could be taken up a notch to amplify refreshment and enhance some of the fruity flavours already found in V.”

The packaging has also been refreshed.

Allison Yorston, chief marketing officer oceania, has said the flavour remains similar but is confident V Green drinkers will like the change, snubbing fears the change will be met with backlash from staunch Kiwi energy-drink lovers.

“This isn’t a complete overhaul, more of a taste lift.

“We did extensive research to get us to this point, and rest assured, V Green will still offer you that familiar flavour and burst of epic energy as you tackle whatever life throws at you!”

Its That V Girl, made famous for her love of V, was one of the first to try the new flavour change and was “not disappointed”.

However, one person who claims to have tried it has taken to social media, writing: “Sorry it’s a no from me.”

Another wrote: “I had one of each at the same time and the taste unbelievably different.”

Over the next few weeks, consumers will notice the refined 250ml V Green cans popping up in stores across the country, followed by larger cans, bottles and multi-packs.







