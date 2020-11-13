Website of the Year

Lifestyle

I name you Theybie, baby: parents who spurn gender rules

11 minutes to read

Model Emily Ratajkowski, who is expecting her first child, is part of a growing movement of parents shunning gender stereotypes for their newborns. Photo / Getty Images

Canvas

Trains or Barbies? Pink or blue? Boy or girl? For some families, the answer is 'any or all of the above'. Emily Winstanley's been talking to parents choosing to raise their children without gender restrictions.

