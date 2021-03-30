Human parents feel for mama bear trying to corral her cubs

Watch: Hilarious video of Mother bear struggles to get her four cubs across the road. Video / Winchester CT Police Department

A mother bear caught on video trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy US road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.

The mother bear would pick up one cub with her mouth and carry it to a grassy area, only to have another scamper back into the road.

As she tried to move her brood to safety they continued to run riot, dashing into the road and climbing a nearby pole.

Police thanked motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe, using the video as a springtime warning to drivers.

"The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play! Please use caution while driving and avoid interacting with these animals," police warned.

Hundreds of people responded to the 4-minute video of the bear's struggles on the Facebook page of Connecticut's Winchester Police Department. Other videos of the bears also circulated online.

"I never had four but I still can relate! So glad the cars waited for them," wrote one mother from Sedona, Arizona.

"The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma!" wrote another woman.

Another mum wrote: "Bear Mama, I know your struggle. You have the one you have to drag, the one that willingly follows, and the happy-go-lucky one about to get run over."

"I have three kids 5 and under and I have been this bear before in a Chick Fil A parking lot," another mum said.

Others shared their own experiences of parenting multiples.

- AP , additional reporting NZ Herald