The Princess of Wales has been described as the palace "peacemaker". Photo / AP

The Princess of Wales has been described as the palace "peacemaker". Photo / AP

Princess Kate appears to be the palace peacekeeper, according to a new report.

Royal author and commentator Angela Levin has revealed it was Kate who helped smooth out the relationship problems between King Charles and Prince William stemming from Charles’ relationship with Camilla.

In her recently updated biography, Camilla: from Outcast to Queen Consort, Levin claims the Princess of Wales made sure to spend time with both Charles and Camilla, sparking friendships that have since landed her the title of “peacemaker”.

After watching tensions rise between her husband and soon-to-be father-in-law in 2005, the Princess reportedly made an effort to bond with the King and Queen Consort without William, which ultimately brought the family closer together.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles. Photo / AP

Levin - who has worked for the Daily Mail wrote in the biography, “Fortunately, time helped improve Camilla’s relationship with senior royals, including Prince William, largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who is a peacemaker.

“Camilla is also a conciliator and doesn’t nurse grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority,” she said adding, “Catherine has a love of the arts, which William doesn’t particularly share, and she often goes both privately and publicly with the Queen Consort and King Charles to see exhibitions.”

The Daily Mail reported last year after speculation Camilla could become Queen instead of Queen Consort, a royal source said there were “huge family rows” when Charles and Camilla first tied the knot; however, over time they - particularly William - began to accept the nuptials.

“William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then,” the source said, adding, “but he sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with.”

Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla have become closer over time despite their rocky start. Photo / Getty Images

The source went on to say William’s relationship with Charles is “better than it ever has been” continuing: “He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now.”

It comes after Prince Harry made multiple digs at his stepmother in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

Harry’s allegations in Spare included claiming Camilla - who he described as a “villain” - was out to “rehabilitate” her image after years of being the third party in his parents’ marriage. He claimed she leaked and planted stories to achieve her goals of marriage and, ultimately, the title of Queen Consort.

In his ITV interview, he described her as “dangerous” and told Tom Bradby: “Certain members have got in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image, but that rehabilitation has come at the detriment of others.”

He said he knew she was doing this because details of a private conversation between Camilla, William and himself ended up in the press.

A close friend of the Queen Consort later revealed to Vanity Fair Camilla was “just astounded by the whole thing.”