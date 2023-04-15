Voyager 2022 media awards
Hollie Fullbrook: Tiny Ruins new album Ceremony - ‘I wanted to keep the songs to myself a bit longer”

Karl Puschmann
10 mins to read
Tiny Ruins. Photo / Frances Carter

We’re talking about marriage and miscarriages, births and bereavements, new puppies and old anxieties when Hollie Fullbrook says, “It’s been the most formative five years of my life. Even more so than my early 20s

