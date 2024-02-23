Even if you serve this carrot dish as a side, its star power will likely put it firmly in the spotlight. Full of flavour, it’s a crowd-pleaser and ticks all the wholesome boxes too.
Harissa carrots, chickpeas, whipped feta with herby carrot top oil
Serves 4-6
- 2 bunches spring carrots, small ones left whole and the larger ones cut in half lengthways
- 1x 400g can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 Tbsp oil
- 1½ Tbsp honey
- 1½ Tbsp harissa
- 1 tsp sea salt
Whipped feta
- 50g feta
- ¼ cup tahini
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 1 tsp sea salt
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup water
Herby carrot top oil
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
- 1 cup carrot tops, roughly chopped
- 1 cup herbs (basil, coriander, chives, parsley) roughly chopped
- ½ cup pine nuts, toasted
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Black pepper
To serve
- 2 Tbsp dukkah
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200C. On a baking tray, add the carrots and chickpeas.
- In a small bowl, add the oil, honey, harissa and sea salt. Mix to combine and then pour over the carrots and chickpeas.
- Place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. Then turn the oven onto the grill and cook for a further 8-10 minutes.
- While the carrots are cooking, make the whipped feta. Add everything into a blender and blend until a smooth creamy whip is formed. Set aside.
- For the herby carrot top oil, add everything into the blender and pulse until a green oil is formed. You still want some texture in it, rather than it being completely smooth.
- To assemble the salad, evenly spread the whipped feta on the bottom of a flat platter. Add the roasted carrots and chickpeas, followed by dollops of herby carrot top oil. Lastly, sprinkle over the dukkah and chilli flakes.
Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters