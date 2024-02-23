Harissa carrots, chickpeas, whipped feta with herby carrot top oil. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Even if you serve this carrot dish as a side, its star power will likely put it firmly in the spotlight. Full of flavour, it’s a crowd-pleaser and ticks all the wholesome boxes too.

Serves 4-6

2 bunches spring carrots, small ones left whole and the larger ones cut in half lengthways

1x 400g can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 Tbsp oil

1½ Tbsp honey

1½ Tbsp harissa

1 tsp sea salt

Whipped feta

50g feta

¼ cup tahini

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 tsp sea salt

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup water

Herby carrot top oil

1 cup carrot tops, roughly chopped

1 cup herbs (basil, coriander, chives, parsley) roughly chopped

½ cup pine nuts, toasted

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp sea salt

Black pepper

To serve

2 Tbsp dukkah

1 tsp chilli flakes

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C. On a baking tray, add the carrots and chickpeas. In a small bowl, add the oil, honey, harissa and sea salt. Mix to combine and then pour over the carrots and chickpeas. Place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. Then turn the oven onto the grill and cook for a further 8-10 minutes. While the carrots are cooking, make the whipped feta. Add everything into a blender and blend until a smooth creamy whip is formed. Set aside. For the herby carrot top oil, add everything into the blender and pulse until a green oil is formed. You still want some texture in it, rather than it being completely smooth. To assemble the salad, evenly spread the whipped feta on the bottom of a flat platter. Add the roasted carrots and chickpeas, followed by dollops of herby carrot top oil. Lastly, sprinkle over the dukkah and chilli flakes.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan are the Two Raw Sisters.

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters