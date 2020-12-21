Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo reveals insane $5K 40-step beauty routine

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has revealed her insane 40-step skincare and makeup routine, which leaves no beauty stone unturned.

In a new video for Vogue, 28-year-old Culpo shares the entire beauty routine that incorporates at least three dozen different products that will set you back over $5000 if you purchased the same products.

Her skincare routine alone features 12 steps, with the former Miss USA dabbling in celebrity must-haves like Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser ($56), GlamGlow Gravity Mud Firming Treatment Mask ($96) and Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel ($240).

She also uses the very pricey LED-powered Déesse Pro Mask ($2491) and four different luxury products from Dr. Barbara Sturm, the Hyaluronic Serum ($462), Calming Serum ($338), Glow Drops ($122) and Eye Cream ($213).

When it comes to makeup it's Clé de Peau Concealer ($95), Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation ($75), Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster ($40) and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand ($60) all making their way onto Culpo's famous face.

The star also swears by several palettes — like Laura Mercier Highlight & Glow Face Palette ($87) and Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo ($97) — along with One/Size by Patrick Starrr Point Made 24-Hour Liquid Eyeliner Pen ($24) for the perfect cat eye.

Finishing touches include a duo of Dior lip products — Dior Addict Lip Tattoo ($52) and Lip Glow ($52) — and a spritz of Louis Vuitton California Dream Perfume ($440).

Despite the time, effort and expense involved, Culpo said she prefers a more natural beauty look, and isn't a fan of the full face of makeup she used to rock back in her pageant days.

"Looking back on those photos, I don't even know who that person is, because it was just too much," she said.

"I'm not a huge fan of changing what your face looks like. I like the idea of enhancing the things that make you different instead of creating a whole new face.

"I actually just like working with the canvas that you have."