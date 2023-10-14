Forget National’s fiscal plan, we want Amanda Luxon’s exercise regime

Christopher Luxon's family feed media gathered outside their house during last night's election. Video / Corey Fleming

Opinion

When Amanda Luxon stepped outside her Remuera home with a plate of mini pies and her children following behind with steel buckets of freshly iced drinks, the nation audibly gasped.

Not because the selection of name-brand beverages truly rivalled a Koru Lounge fridge, or because the mother-daughter 2-for-1 blowouts were as the year 2014 would say “on fleek”.

No, it was 54-year-old Amanda Luxon’s toned arms that truly stole the show as she navigated a heavy ceramic pie-laden tray while juggling chatting with reporters.

The Luxon family took out snacks and drinks to reporters. Photo / NZ Herald

While curls are famously said to “get the girls”, Amanda Luxon showed that more importantly, tris get the pies.

And social media was quick to take notice that the impending First Lady, mother and ex-ballerina dancer absolutely lifts bro.

“Did Amanda Luxon show up with a pump,” one X (formally Twitter) user commented, adding “Those arms are impressive a*.”

Another user of the social media platform commented, “Amanda Luxon has got BICEPS!!! Damn!!!”

While another added that the only winner this election was in fact “Amanda Luxon’s biceps”.

And over on Instagram a user commented on their story, “I can’t be the only one who noticed Luxon’s wife is absolutely jacked?”

But she’s not the first First Lady to command a room with her strength training results, in 2013 Michelle Obama famously took the stage following her husband President Obama’s victory in a red sleeveless dress that showcased her arms for the Inaugural Ball.

National leader Christopher Luxon watches the results tonight at home with wife Amanda and children Olivia and William.

The bare-armed look prompted tutting from protocol watchers, but her strength became a talking point as she was widely praised as an unembarrassed display of women’s strength, and even a “feminist joy”.

And while many stories have been published on how to get Obama arms, back here in Aotearoa, we might have to wait for the secret formula, as Amanda doesn’t have social media and has previously shied away from the spotlight.

Amanda and Chris met when she was 16 and he was 15 at his parents’ house for a youth group dinner they were hosting.

Christopher Luxon with wife Amanda, daughter Olivia and son William on election night. Photo / Dean Purcell

The couple married in their early 20s and now have two adult children now in their 20s, Olivia and William, who studied sociology, criminology and commerce.

Last night when speaking to supporters and the public, Christopher Luxon paid special tribute to his wife: “Amanda, I have to say, while being elected prime minister is a great honour, I always said marrying you will be my greatest achievement.”



