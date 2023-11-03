Voyager 2023 media awards
Trinny Woodall on boobs, Bunny and her global beauty empire

10 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Trinny Woodall has never been a woman you want to mess with.

At the age of 5, she cut off another girl’s pigtail for making moves on a boy she fancied. She doesn’t regret it,

