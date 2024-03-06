“It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days," says Carrie Royale of Prince Harry. Photo / AP

“It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days," says Carrie Royale of Prince Harry. Photo / AP

A former stripper who says she kissed the Duke of Sussex in Las Vegas back during his crazy party days is threatening to leak revealing photographs of him on OnlyFans, claiming she was “whitewashed” from his autobiography Spare.

Carrie Royale, 52, alleges that she shared a kiss with the royal in a Wynn Hotel room in 2012 after being invited to join him, his friends and a bunch of strippers for a night of partying.

This is not the first time the Prince will have had naked pictures of himself shared with the public. In the same year, photos of Harry being held by a minimally clothed woman made the front page of The Sun.

Ex-stripper Royale has now told the publication she has more photographs of the Duke of Sussex “in the buff” and is threatening to share them on her OnlyFans, charging followers per view for the allegedly revealing pictures, reports The Daily Mail.

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff,” she alleged. “These pictures have never been seen by the public.

“I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.”

A photo of Prince Harry naked in Las Vegas was leaked to the media. Photo / The Sun

She went on: “I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean ... wow. He missed a lot of things from that night.

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.”

Royale went on to say that the Duke of Sussex was “crazy” and “spontaneous” back in the day, but she says he now shows the “opposite side” of who he used to be.

The former dominatrix’s threats come after she auctioned off a pair of black underpants in 2022, which she alleged belonged to the royal. She further claimed that he tore them off during the infamous trip to Sin City in 2012.

Royale alleges she was with Harry when he is said to have played air guitar in the buff with a pool cue at the Encore Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August that year.

Additionally, she also says that Harry sang Michael Jackson’s Beat It while using a glove to hide his genitals.

She claims that, upon leaving the wild party, the “party prince” gifted her his underwear as a keepsake. Furthermore, pictures of that night show Harry partying in the nude while embracing other women.

In the past, the ex-stripper has said: “When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun. At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like … when Harry was the fun prince.

“It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days. Even as a married dad of two, he should still let his hair down now and again — what’s left of it anyway.”