English Heritage reject Enid Blyton coin commemoration, calling her 'racist, sexist, homophobe'

Well-known children's author Enid Blyton has been trending on Twitter after her work was deemed "racist and xenophobic", according to English Heritage.
The Sun has reported an article on English Heritage's website about the late Famous Five author noted that her work "has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit".
Her story The Little Black Doll has also been criticised after "the doll of the title, Sambo, is only accepted by his owner once his 'ugly black face' is washed 'clean' by rain".
English Heritage also claimed Blyton was rejected by the Royal Mint for commemoration on the 50p coin because she was "a racist, sexist, homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer".
A blue plaque from the heritage organisation is located outside her former home in southwest London, but there are no plans to remove it.
However, last year the organisation made a pledge to review all blue plaques following the Black Lives Matter protests across the world.
After the biography of the writer hit the headlines, the organisation tweeted a defence of the article.
"Our 1997 Blue Plaque to Enid Blyton is back in the news along with our online bio of the children's author, whose books are loved by many," it said.
"We can fit about 19 words on each plaque. Our website provides a fuller picture of the person's life, including any uncomfortable aspects.
"We have no plans whatsoever to remove any of our blue plaques.
"We'll continue to update our website so that the story behind each plaque – and each person – is told in full."
Social media wasn't too impressed by the plans to cancel Blyton.
Many have turned to social media to comment on English Heritage's biography of the late writer, including comedian David Baddiel.
He tweeted: "Re Enid Blyton – racism, yes, xenophobia, yes, but 'lack of literary merit' about books that have sold 600 million copies just sounds weirdly snooty."
Television presenter James Wong tweeted: "The idea that Enid Blyton's works have racist elements has been around for at least 3 decades.
"Why suddenly so angry about it today, as if it's hot off the press?"
Blyton is well-known for her book series The Famous Five and she also created Noddy, a well-loved children's fictional character.
She died in 1968 aged 71.